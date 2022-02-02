OMAHA, Nebraska – Across the country, people are experiencing extreme winter conditions, including heavy snow, ice accumulation, freezing temperatures, and dangerous wind chill. It is important for everyone to be mindful of inclement weather, but it is especially important for older adults to take precautions in order to protect their health.
Although we spend more time indoors during winter months, cold weather can still take a toll on our health and well-being. Adults older than 65 are almost twice as likely to be hospitalized due to temperature-related injuries. As one of the most dangerous times of year, understanding how to stay safe when low temperatures and winter storms come along is crucial.
“Winter weather is much more than a mere inconvenience; it can be extremely hazardous,” said Lakelyn Hogan Eichenberger, Ph.D., gerontologist and caregiver advocate at Home Instead. “While colder temperatures shouldn’t put your schedule on hold, venturing outside the home can be difficult, especially for those with health conditions, limited mobility, or vision impairment.”
As we continue to brave the winter weather, Hogan suggests the following tips to keep you and your loved ones safe:
Preventing Falls: Each year, about 3 million older adults are treated in emergency departments for a fall related injury, and icy conditions can lead to an increased risk of falling. During inclement weather, stay home when possible. If you need to go to the grocery store or an appointment, consider asking someone to join you and assist as you navigate icy terrain to and from your vehicle. Hire a professional or ask a loved one to clear your driveway, steps and porches of snow and ice. Be sure to spread salt to reduce the risk of slipping for everyone.
Going Digital: While it isn’t always possible to avoid going out into winter weather, there are plenty of ways to get what you need while staying home. If you have a doctor’s appointment or are feeling sick, consider a telehealth visit with your physician, or use a meal-delivery service to have groceries delivered right to your front door. If you’re unfamiliar, ask a family member or caregiver to help guide you through these digital processes.
Combatting the Cold: Hypothermia and frostbite are both dangerous conditions that can occur after being exposed to extremely cold temperatures. Our bodies do not regulate temperature as efficiently as we age, and pre-existing medical conditions or certain medications also increase one’s risk of exposure. Warning signs of hypothermia include shivering, slurred speech, slowed movement, and confusion or drowsiness. If you or a loved one experience any of these signs, prioritize increasing your body temperature by moving into a warm room and removing any wet clothing, and call 911.
Dressing the Part: Check your closet to make sure you have a proper winter wardrobe. A heavy waterproof coat, cozy hat, set of gloves, and plenty of socks are all good items to have. Wear loose layers of clothing to help keep yourself warm. Even if you are staying in the house, dress warmly and have blankets on hand.
Being Prepared: Most winter power outages occur when storms bring freezing rain, sleet, and high winds, damaging power lines and equipment. Plan ahead by packing an emergency kit, including a flashlight, first-aid kit and non-perishable food items. During an outage, stay calm, keep warm, and listen for weather service announcements on your phone or radio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.