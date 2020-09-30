Concern about potential spread of COVID-19 prompted the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce to move its annual Women's Leadership Conference mostly online this year.
"Typically our event holds around 200 women, we just wanted to make sure that everyone would be safe, but still be able to get the tools they would get at the leadership conference," said Corynne Jewson, the chamber's program director. "They're still getting the same speakers, the same amount of networking, the same exposure to local businesses. It's all the same idea."
Jewson said the conference encourages women to network with each other and take risks. The speakers, she said, are empowering and motivational.
The conference will feature a different speaker, all accessible at 10 a.m. from Monday through Thursday via Zoom conference links. Schedules for the following speakers will be:
• Monday: Kuma Roberts, Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce vice president of diversity, equality and inclusion, speaking on understanding implicit bias.
• Tuesday: Alison Anthony, Tulsa Area United Way, speaking on "Fearless and Creative Collaboration."
• Wednesday: Xan Black, Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance, speaking on "Say What You Know, Do What You Must, Come What May."
• Thursday: Keynote Speaker, Dr. Kayse Shrum, D.O., Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, speaking on "Lead with Purpose and Authenticity."
Instead of a fashion show, the chamber will host a "Shop the Town" event from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will receive a bingo card that entices visits to such merchants as The Festive Nest, Hattie's House & Vintage Market, Pinon Creek Trading Co. Bella Meas and Holly's Hanger. Completed bingo cards will be entered into giveaways hosted by participating merchants.
Instead of a luncheon, the chamber will host an informal "Common Grounds" networking session from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Break, 310 S. Third St.
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Drive-Thru from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at a new Breast Cancer Center on its west campus, 300 S. Rockefeller Drive.
If you register
WHAT: Week of Women virtual Leadership Conference.
WHEN: 10 a.m. daily, Monday through Oct. 8.
ADMISSION: Single session pass, $25; Personal all-access pass, $75; Office all-access pass, $200.
REGISTRATION/INFORMATION: https://muskogeechamber.org/womens-leadership-conference/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.