Minister and author Jethena Mitchell says she seeks to strengthen people attending an upcoming women's conference.
"I always come with a message of hope and hopefully being able to bring things that will give them the strength to just continue to live," she said. "It's definitely been a hard time these past few years, and I want to come and bring a word of encouragement for them to just push through."
Mitchell is one of three speakers at Recover, Renew, Refresh, a Women's Conference, 10 a.m. June 25 at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church. Registration is $10 and begins at 9 a.m. June 25 with a continental breakfast.
Church pastor, the Rev. Rooshawn Pratt, said the church has held the conference for several years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
Other conference speakers are Pamela Wiley, co-pastor of Praise Center Family Church, and Judy Brown. The praise team of Faith Deliverance Christian Center will lead praise and worship.
Praise team leader Hope Ashley said, "Prayerfully, they can be led into the presence of the Lord."
A Muskogee native, Mitchell said she resisted her call to ministry at first.
"As a teenager, I felt it, but I definitely avoided it because my dad is a pastor. It just was not something I felt like I wanted to do," Mitchell said. "When you grow up around it, it could make you not want to get too involved in it, because it is not easy and there's a lot of self sacrifice involved."
She joined the Navy after graduating from Muskogee High School in 1999.
She accepted the call to ministry when she was 21 and married her husband when she was 22.
Mitchell said her calling "was a matter of just not wanting to run from it anymore."
Since then, Mitchell has traveled extensively. Mitchell returned to Oklahoma in 2018 to help her father at his church, New Zion Baptist Church in Muskogee. She now lives in Coweta.
"I know God has given me a ministry to women in particular, so I've done a lot of women's conferences, geared toward wanting to help women," she said. "My biggest message for women is that they have value. Especially in our society, women have been made to feel like they're supposed to take a back seat, or that they cannot hold leadership roles. Their gender limits them."
If you go
WHAT: Women's Conference: Recover, Renew, Refresh.
WHEN: Registration and breakfast, 9 a.m; Conference 10 a.m. June 25.
WHERE: Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 701 Altamont St.
REGISTRATION: $10.
