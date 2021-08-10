"Misdemeanors I will say no. Felonies should be televised on their own closed circuit local channel. Keep in mind that during the process the camera can not show the jury for their protection. This would also help during this pandemic to help with transparency in the community."
— Kenneth Starkey, Muskogee
"Interesting decision by the judge due to the children involved."
— Jean Lewis, Muskogee
"I believe that should be left up to the person/persons affected, in the sense they wouldn’t want their name put out in public for safety reasons."
— Eric Brown, Okay
"I thought those proceedings were open to public except when minors are involved but with COVID-19 perhaps that's changed?"
— Nancy Kendrick, Muskogee
