"With a yard full of people and a street full of fireworks."
— Tammy Thomas, Checotah
"I’m going to stay home, plug my ears and try to comfort my dog. I live near Phoenix Village, and it’s like a war zone."
— Bruce Moore, Muskogee
"We all will be delivering inflatables for 4th of July Spacewalk of Muskogee."
— Joe Robinson, Muskogee
"My family and I will be spending Saturday with friends, then on Sunday we will be attending our yearly Pig In The Parking Lot that Webbers Falls First Baptist Church holds for the community at 5:30 p.m."
— Norma Griffith, Webbers Falls
"Spending the week at the lake with a grill and a smoker!!"
— Kathleen Horton, Checotah
