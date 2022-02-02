"Cut and split more fire wood. made sure we had enough fire wood in all our rick racks. Cleaned chimneys and fire places out. Make a plan of lunches and dinners the next few days and filled in groceries for that. Make sure the dogs are good to go in the shop with enough food, and make sure we have enough formula for the baby."
— Stephanie Allison-Hutchens, Muskogee
"Had fireplace company check gas logs Monday. Got all vehicles gassed up and bought plenty of dog food. We keep plenty of canned goods on hand to get by."
— Becky Roberts Beachboard, Muskogee
"Cross my fingers that OG&E is prepared."
— Bill Csizmadia, Muskogee
"Getting my sled out of the garage and stocking up on hot cocoa!"
— Madison Shoemaker, Muskogee
"After what we have experienced last year, it starts with extra blankets. Cases and jugs of water, keeping faucets dripping, food that can be eaten from the pantry, extra food for animals and a warm place for them."
— Dianna Story, Gore
