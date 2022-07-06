"I've been here for 13 years and kinda gotten used to it. Drink lots of water and take 5-10 minute breaks."

— Kristy Brooks, Muskogee

"Take plenty of breaks. It's tough."

— John Treadwell, Okmulgee

"We have big fans and a water cooler. We fill the bottom of the cooler with water. I also take rags and soak them in water and put them around my neck."

— Brittney Sinclair, Muskogee

"Just gotta deal with it — drink water."

— Donald Stowers, Muskogee

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video