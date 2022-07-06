"I've been here for 13 years and kinda gotten used to it. Drink lots of water and take 5-10 minute breaks."
— Kristy Brooks, Muskogee
"Take plenty of breaks. It's tough."
— John Treadwell, Okmulgee
"We have big fans and a water cooler. We fill the bottom of the cooler with water. I also take rags and soak them in water and put them around my neck."
— Brittney Sinclair, Muskogee
"Just gotta deal with it — drink water."
— Donald Stowers, Muskogee
