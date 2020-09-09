“It is ridiculous because I don't believe in censorship, certainly not by people who want to sway the masses to their own thinking. We are not sheep.”

— Tara Gilbert, Muskogee

"I thought Facebook was for everybody for an opinion. I don't think they should ban it."

— Susan Kelly, Woodall

"Facebook is a liberal managed platform. They have some biased ways — they're probably doing this because they are biased toward one candidate or another."

— Thomas Hudson

"It's a violation of freedom of speech. It's no different that somebody putting signs on the street corner or toting a sign on the back of their vehicles."

— Mary Fuentez, Muskogee

