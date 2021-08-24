"I tend to think that hands-on learning helps also promote confidence, and how to deal with what to do if something doesn't go as planned."
— Mike Barry, Muskogee
"I think in-person cannot be best IF you have a decent school system. This new curriculum is too scary."
— Kimberlee Richardson-Loudermilk, Muskogee
"Students need a real person to answer their questions face to face. In a classroom, that is the instructor. With virtual learning, that has to be someone else."
— Dianna Story, Gore
"In-person learning provides more structure and socializing with their peers. Virtual allowed each child to work at their own pace, and not feel the pressure of trying not to be the last one to finish an assignment."
— Felicia Craft-Manning, Norman
