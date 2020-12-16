"For the sake of our elders and grandparents and uncles, for one year it's better to stay at home to protect the lives of others rather than traveling and potentially spreading something that you may not know you have."
— Melissa Poffel, Bixby
"We should observe what the scientists have said. This virus is very prevalent and if we just heed to our science, I think we there will be a lot of lives saved."
— David Winn, Muskogee
"I feel people shouldn’t be living in fear, and traveling should be just fine. Safety measures can be used just the same as they are used locally. LIVE YOUR LIFE!"
— Niki Milsap, Muskogee
