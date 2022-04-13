"Probably go to church then come home and sit by myself."
— Sammie Barnard, Muskogee
"Go to church with the family, then coming home and having Easter dinner and an Easter Egg hunt with my new grandbaby, although she's little."
— Paul Linney, Muskogee
"I plan to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ."
— Dave Pickup, Muskogee
"I keep to the celebration of Jesus Christ, the resurrection. I don't really do too much."
— Adele Burnett, Muskogee
"Celebration the resurrection with my family, that's always important. Then Easter Egg hunting and probably put money in the golden one."
— Jamielle Reed, Muskogee
