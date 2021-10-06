"If they had a YMCA, activities for kids."
— Elizabeth Miller, Alma, Arkansas
"This used to be a bustling little town FULL of night life. Those of us that’s been here for a while know exactly why it stopped. I wish it would come back, but unfortunately, I doubt it will if ever in my lifetime."
— Keith Baughman, Muskogee
"I would invest in a huge Bass Reeves statue and create a nationally recognized festival around Bass. Art murals on buildings also!"
— Belinda Price, Muskogee
"That would be awesome and bring back Muskogee the way it used to be. We need to get everyone together and share our ideas."
— Rodney Thompson, Muskogee
"Most people get off work at 5-6 p.m. and most of the businesses in downtown close around that time. We need businesses that will stay open later."
— Glenn Talbert, Muskogee
