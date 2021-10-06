"If they had a YMCA, activities for kids."

— Elizabeth Miller, Alma, Arkansas

"This used to be a bustling little town FULL of night life. Those of us that’s been here for a while know exactly why it stopped. I wish it would come back, but unfortunately, I doubt it will if ever in my lifetime."

— Keith Baughman, Muskogee

"I would invest in a huge Bass Reeves statue and create a nationally recognized festival around Bass. Art murals on buildings also!"

— Belinda Price, Muskogee

"That would be awesome and bring back Muskogee the way it used to be. We need to get everyone together and share our ideas."

— Rodney Thompson, Muskogee

"Most people get off work at 5-6 p.m. and most of the businesses in downtown close around that time. We need businesses that will stay open later."

— Glenn Talbert, Muskogee

