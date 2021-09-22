“I took it. I’m alive and fine. Kept my job and the sky is still blue. And the tracking device in my phone is stronger than the one in my arm, so I’m good.”
— Josh Carnes, Muskogee
“Seems like most would walk away, which is their freedom to choose. That leaves a job opening for someone else who needs a job and has the freedom to choose to get the shot.”
— Marsha Allen, Muskogee
“I have an autoimmune disorder and I refuse to intentionally inject myself with a virus that could cause me additional life long health problems IF I survived the injections.”
— Erika M. Kallas, Fort Gibson
“I'll choose death before taking anything that is forced. It's not about the vaccination, its about our freedoms and our rights to choose so.”
— Doug Durant, Muskogee
“I am not getting a vaccine. I've read my research, weighed out the pros and cons. But I can still get COVID and still spread it to others, what's the point.”
— Brittany Taylor, Muskogee
“I got vaccinated the first chance I could. It is the most effective method of combating the virus and ending the pandemic.”
— Ona Lou, Muskogee
