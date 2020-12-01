"Artificial, because it lasts longer. My sister blessed me with it because someone stole mine out of our storage."

— Kristina Cotten, Muskogee

"Always have had a live tree...from cutting a cedar tree with my Grandpa Gatlin in Webbers Falls as a child to this day."

— John Hasler, Muskogee

"I didn't put up a tree this year or last, but if I had it would have been artificial. Less cleanup and I don't have to buy it every year."

— Elizabeth Brinkley, Tahlequah

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you