“I recently moved to Checotah last May. Love it here. I would like to see better marked road signs.”
— Anthony Moua, Checotah
“New sidewalks all down Main Street along the shopping area, creating handicap accessibility for the businesses downtown.”
— Celia Waldron, Muskogee
“Sewage and drain systems so that the roads won't continue to be damaged by flooding.”
— Heather Massengale, Muskogee
“Increase public transportation between Fort Gibson and Muskogee. More buses, more routes.”
— Deb Edwards, Fort Gibson
“Pass ordinances making it easier and faster to cleanup dilapidated structures. Repair Infrastructure and maintain.”
— Danny Tracy, Muskogee
