“I recently moved to Checotah last May. Love it here. I would like to see better marked road signs.”

— Anthony Moua, Checotah

“New sidewalks all down Main Street along the shopping area, creating handicap accessibility for the businesses downtown.”

— Celia Waldron, Muskogee

“Sewage and drain systems so that the roads won't continue to be damaged by flooding.”

— Heather Massengale, Muskogee

“Increase public transportation between Fort Gibson and Muskogee. More buses, more routes.”

— Deb Edwards, Fort Gibson

“Pass ordinances making it easier and faster to cleanup dilapidated structures. Repair Infrastructure and maintain.”

— Danny Tracy, Muskogee

