"Yes. If there is even a slim chance I could save one person’s life, I’m going to wear a mask."
— Ginger Batson, Muskogee
"The real question is not “Should the city/state/fed require a mask in public?” But “How would the city/state/fed enforce such a regulation?”
— Kevin Davis, Muskogee
"Experts in science give info and people act like they know more. It should be obvious to everyone in the world esp USA that NOT wearing masks is the wrong thing to do, since people continue to get sick from it."
— Candi Wilks-Washington, Muskogee
"Absolutely NOT! We should not trade our freedom for security. If you choose to, you have the freedom to wear one, or stay home."
— Jack Benningfield, Wagoner
Commented
