“Yes, it should, for now. Second round is more contagious, according to CDC.”
— Sarah L Ensminger, Fort Gibson
“I think the government should mind their own business and stay out of it. I think it should be optional and not be mandatory.”
— Timothy Gray, Muskogee
“Yes indoors where there are larger crowds since the amount of covid positive has increased.”
— Melissa Kirk, Muskogee
“For those of us that are not 'high risk' we are about as likely to die from COVID as we are to get hit in the head by a meteor!”
— Tara Gilbert, Muskogee
“No, because masks don’t work, the ones that most people wear. Also, vaccinated people are the one spreading the virus now. Good job government.”
— Coby Byrd, Muskogee
