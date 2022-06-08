"I don't get off work until 3 p.m., and it's more convenient, but I like to come on the weekends, too."
— LeLe Triggs, Boynton
"It makes it easier for working people to get out here, even those who work on Saturday mornings."
— Charley Bennett, Wagoner
"I worked here last summer in the morning, and it's more accessible for those that work during the day."
— Ashlyn Goad, Muskogee
"We're hoping that people can get here in the afternoons or ones that are on their way home."
— Les Owens, Vian
"When you get off work, you can pick up some fresh produce that's been picked today."
— Michelle Carter-Brown, Oktaha
