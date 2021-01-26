"The economy. I feel like a lot of people are losing their businesses because everything's been closed down so long."

— DJ Richardson, Tulsa

"Education, what it's doing to the kids being out even with virtual, quarantine. What it's going to do to their fundamentals as far as comprehending what they're learning?"

— Johnna Pryor, Muskogee

"I am from Muskogee but now live in Broken Arrow. It would be nice if we could access the trail system to cross town — if they ran it all the way out to Hilldale Elementary and tie it into Walmart."

— Brett Robinson, Broken Arrow

