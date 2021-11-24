"I'm thankful that gas is not higher than what it is."
— Bob Beavers, Muskogee
"I'm thankful for life, my family, my job, my health."
— Angel Jackson, Muskogee
"I'm thankful that Jesus has done everything for me health wise, and I recently got married."
— James Johnson, Muskogee
"I'm thankful to be alive and see another day."
— Bennie Garland, Muskogee
"I have so much to be thankful for…for God — he has given me the best husband in the world, fantastic children, three of the best son-in-laws you could ever ask for."
— Sheila Shamblin, Muskogee
