"I'm thankful that gas is not higher than what it is."

— Bob Beavers, Muskogee

"I'm thankful for life, my family, my job, my health."

— Angel Jackson, Muskogee

"I'm thankful that Jesus has done everything for me health wise, and I recently got married."

— James Johnson, Muskogee

"I'm thankful to be alive and see another day."

— Bennie Garland, Muskogee

"I have so much to be thankful for…for God — he has given me the best husband in the world, fantastic children, three of the best son-in-laws you could ever ask for."

— Sheila Shamblin, Muskogee

