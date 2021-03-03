"The facility is bar none so much better for the exhibitors to be able to show and not worry about their animals being cold."
— Braden Mosteller, Fort Gibson
"This is wonderful…nice and warm. The bathrooms are wonderful. Everybody seems to be enjoying it."
— Gina Stacy, Oktaha
"The new facility is awesome here in Muskogee. We're thankful for the seating, everything they've done for the youth here."
— Rowdy Fewel, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.