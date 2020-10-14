“I plan to hand out candy with a mask and gloves. I don’t want any children to be disappointed.”
— Kaia Holder, Muskogee
“Visit the Castle and dress up for Trunk or Treats with my family.”
— Nic Clayborn, Muskogee
“I plan to stay home. Since I live way out in the country, I rarely have any trick-or-treaters, but if I should, I’ll hand out candy, wearing my mask, giving only to those who also have on a mask.”
— Ann Wheeler, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.