“I plan to hand out candy with a mask and gloves. I don’t want any children to be disappointed.”

— Kaia Holder, Muskogee

“Visit the Castle and dress up for Trunk or Treats with my family.”

— Nic Clayborn, Muskogee

“I plan to stay home. Since I live way out in the country, I rarely have any trick-or-treaters, but if I should, I’ll hand out candy, wearing my mask, giving only to those who also have on a mask.”

— Ann Wheeler, Muskogee

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you