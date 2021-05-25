"On Saturday we are BBQing for my oldest daughter's birthday. Sunday, we are going to the Renaissance Festival. On Monday we are going to the cemetery in Fort Gibson to visit my father's grave then, if the weather permits, we will go to the river to swim."
— Tara Gilbert, Muskogee
"My birthday is May 30. I have a planned trip to OKC with friends and family. We will stay at The Embassy and find fun things to do for my birthday."
— Teresa Murray, Fort Gibson
"Nothing, I have to work Saturday and Sunday."
— Jobe Wall, Muskogee
"I'm going kayaking with my family this weekend. We don't know where yet."
— Megan Pruitt, Coweta
