"I think it's great bringing the money to Muskogee instead of driving to Tulsa or BA sometime paying toll it'll be in reach of all that love Olive Garden and can't get there not to mention more jobs"
— Barbara Parks, Muskogee
"Enjoy it while it’s here cause their prices won’t make it long in this town."
— Cody Moore, Muskogee.
"I’m happy we got an Olive Garden. This was the restaurant my kids always chose when they were growing up."
— Sheila Smith, Muskogee
"All you can eat soup and salad lunch is great! Great job Muskogee!!"
— Chris Liebig, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.