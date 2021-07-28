"Great idea. Shot or not we can wear them. 610,000 lives in less than two years is enough to make us all cautious for everyone from newborns to centenarians."
— Kim Scott, Muskogee
"From the beginning, they should have made the people worried about the virus stay home, and those of us not keep working. They should have never of given an unemployment pay bump."
— Jarred Sadler, Muskogee
"What’s the point? You can still get sick with or without the mask and the same with the shot."
— Terry Moore, Fort Gibson
"Not really a fan of any mandate. Let people choose…without being judged, discriminated against."
— Ryan Davis, Checotah
"I feel there are pros and cons to wearing masks in public. Because at this point regardless if you got the shot or not we are all still in contact with others in the community and still can get the virus."
— Kimberly Durossette, Muskogee
