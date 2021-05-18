"I thing it would be great. It rains a lot that time of year and the hangars would be great for shelter."
— Machella Marshall, Muskogee
"More convenient with parade being downtown and the cook-off in one area. And with the Mall gone, there's more parking."
— Dixie Hooper, Muskogee
"Lots more room over there. It's too crowded by the civic center. Should just move it back where it started!"
— Mark Osborn, Fort Gibson
"Not long ago we were in a support the “Depot District”...what happened..?"
— Keith Rushing, Linn
"It was getting really crowded at the civic center with the turnouts its had the last few years. I'm excited to see the outcome of the Hatbox setup."
— Amanda Hall, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.