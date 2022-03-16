"Anytime any hospital closes in any town it’s not a great thing. This is terrible for Muskogee."
— Cody Moore, Muskogee
"I think it's very sad they are considering closing a much-needed facility. Veterans will have to drive further to get treatment they need."
— Robin Holloway, Fort Gibson
"Depends on whom you speak with. Most veterans I know will go a 1,000 miles out of the way not to use a VA hospital near Muskogee. I never had too many issues, yet I prefer to move out of state to deal with other VA staff."
— Ricky Williams, Muskogee
"It will be terrible for the economy in Muskogee. This town is barely making it now. This hospital in Tulsa is downtown with little parking unless they figure something out."
— Beverly Moydell, Muskogee
"Another nail in the coffin for the City of Muskogee. Anytime a city loses a business or landmark it is well known for is sealing its fate to slowly die."
— Nancy Graham, Muskogee
