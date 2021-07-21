"It’s about time we make atonement for sins of the past. God says to love one another, which includes people of all color, religion and sexual orientation. Let Muskogee people lead the way!"
— Isabel Cockle, Muskogee
"Crazy there needs to be a 'anti-hate crimes mandate' even made…you’d think that values would be taught at home."
— Justin Wiedel, Muskogee
"It provides extra protection for certain groups that might be more specifically targeted by violence or threat of violence. I'm very proud of the city for this move!"
— Madeline Jenkins, Muskogee
"I would be interested to hear how the city will determine the emotion and motive for which a person commits a crime when utilizing such a thing. What is a hate crime, what constitutes a hate crime, what additional punishment is added when someone commits a hate crime?"
— Kevin Davis, Muskogee
