“I love the sense of community that I feel in Muskogee. Neighbors helping neighbors and a willingness to help strangers that you don’t find in other areas.”

— Jenny Crosby, Muskogee

“I like how the town is excited about investing and improving our school system and community.”

— Haleigh Carrier, Muskogee

“Most of the people seem very congenial. The people I work with are very easy to work with.”

— Michael Morrison, Muskogee

“There’s a system in place, unlike Las Vegas where I moved from, for a single mother to survive and raise her children and be OK.”

— Sandra St. Onge, Muskogee

