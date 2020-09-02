“I love the sense of community that I feel in Muskogee. Neighbors helping neighbors and a willingness to help strangers that you don’t find in other areas.”
— Jenny Crosby, Muskogee
“I like how the town is excited about investing and improving our school system and community.”
— Haleigh Carrier, Muskogee
“Most of the people seem very congenial. The people I work with are very easy to work with.”
— Michael Morrison, Muskogee
“There’s a system in place, unlike Las Vegas where I moved from, for a single mother to survive and raise her children and be OK.”
— Sandra St. Onge, Muskogee
