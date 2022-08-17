"Making new friends and meeting new people."
— Levi Murr, Muskogee.
"I had the best third-grade teacher in the state — She left an impact on me and that's what I remember most."
— Shenece Jones, Muskogee.
"A new something or another for the first day, like a new teacher."
— Henry Murr, Muskogee.
"I remember being a little scared but also a little excited at the same time."
— Thad Horner, Tulsa.
"I hope they make a friend on the first day."
— Jill Murr, Muskogee.
