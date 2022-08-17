"Making new friends and meeting new people."

— Levi Murr, Muskogee.

"I had the best third-grade teacher in the state — She left an impact on me and that's what I remember most."

— Shenece Jones, Muskogee.

"A new something or another for the first day, like a new teacher."

— Henry Murr, Muskogee.

"I remember being a little scared but also a little excited at the same time."

— Thad Horner, Tulsa.

"I hope they make a friend on the first day."

— Jill Murr, Muskogee.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video