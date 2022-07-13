"It's been slow, but it seems there's always something happening. Wednesdays were always good to me."
— Deno Clopton, Fort Gibson
"It started out slow, but as more people found out about it, more people are coming out."
— Les Owens, Vian
"As a grower, Tuesdays are better. I can't pick and have fresh stuff if I'm coming in the morning."
— Bryan Tate, Proctor
"A lot of people are enjoying that they can go to the market because they work mornings."
— Eren Viau, Muskogee
