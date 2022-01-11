"To not make resolutions!"

— Kathye Watson, Muskogee

"One of my resolutions for 2021 was to go back to college after a three-year break, and I did it!"

— Chloe Moore, Muskogee

"To be the best mom I can be to my baby girl — that's my only New Year's resolution! She's my first priority and always will be."

— Jessica Smith, Muskogee

"To make sure whatever I have scheduled in a day ... to do one volunteer or community-service activity."

Marlon Coleman, Muskogee

"I eat healthier."

— Traci McGee, Muskogee

