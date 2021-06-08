"Playing softball in Muskogee."
— Jyll McCoy, Braggs
"Riding with the family."
— Angeline Wornkey, Checotah
"Taking my kids to the park."
— Karen Durbin, Checotah
"Water fun with the kiddos, we just moved to Checotah."
— Wendy Merritt, Checotah
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 9, 2021 @ 1:33 am
87, passed away Sunday, June 6 in Eufaula. Viewing 9-4 Wednesday, June 9 Garrett Family Funeral Home. Service 2PM Thursday, June 10 Westside Freewill Baptist Church, Checotah. Private family burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home
72, United States Army Retiree. Private family service at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
84, homemaker, passed away Tuesday 06/01/2021. Service 11AM Tuesday, 06/08/2021 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Committal service to follow at 2:00PM Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee, OK. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.