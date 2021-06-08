"Playing softball in Muskogee."

— Jyll McCoy, Braggs

"Riding with the family."

— Angeline Wornkey, Checotah

"Taking my kids to the park."

— Karen Durbin, Checotah

"Water fun with the kiddos, we just moved to Checotah."

— Wendy Merritt, Checotah

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you