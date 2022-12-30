“I resolve to ‘Take Time.’ As a community leader it is important that we take time to love more than we are loved, forgive more than we are forgiven, listen more than we speak and learn more than we teach.”
— Rev. Rodger Cutler, Muskogee
“My New Year’s resolution is to prioritize my work/life balance.”
— Angela Wilson, Muskogee
"My primary resolution in 2023 will be to focus on things that matter. Many times we are distracted by petty things, but in 2023 I'm avoiding petty so I can focus on my purpose, which is helping Muskogee to reach its fullest potential.”
— Marlon Coleman, Muskogee
“ I wish I could think of something esoteric or high minded like not letting negative good old boys get in the way of moving Muskogee forward, but really i just want to do a better job of keeping my planner with more specific information.”
— Wren Stratton, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.