"I'd really like to see the temp drop for two or three days to a "perfect storm" of snow flurries on Christmas Eve, with light to heavy snow through out the evening and night, and continuing with light snow and overcast Christmas day."
— Steve Newton, Muskogee
"Bring the snow."
— Samantha Timbrook, Fort Gibson
"For Christmas Day, lots of snow, clear skies and roads dry."
— Debbie Hartman, Fort Gibson
"Snow!"
— Heather Tucker, Okay
"The best Christmas when I was a kid it was 72 degrees and we charcoaled hamburgers."
— Jessica Abel, Checotah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.