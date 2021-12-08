"I'd really like to see the temp drop for two or three days to a "perfect storm" of snow flurries on Christmas Eve, with light to heavy snow through out the evening and night, and continuing with light snow and overcast Christmas day."

— Steve Newton, Muskogee

"Bring the snow."

— Samantha Timbrook, Fort Gibson

"For Christmas Day, lots of snow, clear skies and roads dry."

— Debbie Hartman, Fort Gibson

"Snow!"

— Heather Tucker, Okay

"The best Christmas when I was a kid it was 72 degrees and we charcoaled hamburgers."

— Jessica Abel, Checotah

