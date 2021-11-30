"When kids were little, we went to mass and before we left put out carrots for reindeers and cookies for Santa. When we came home there was a thank you card from Santa and Rudolph. The kids were so excited."
— Tina Atwood, Checotah
"Driving thru Honor Heights with my parents and looking at all the beautiful displays back in the early 70s. I'll never forget the innocence of being a kid at Christmas"
— Anthlia Craft, Muskogee
"My granny Phillips used to have one of those silver singing bird ornaments from the 70s that she would put on the tree every year. All the grandkids couldn't wait to find that ornament to hear it "sing" each Christmas."
— Jason Fairchilds, Checotah
"One year my siblings and I were on the Angel tree. I remember this middle aged couple who brought us the gifts and they were the nicest people I’ve ever met. I was only about 11 so I don’t remember their names. But, they stayed while we opened the gifts and I could literally feel the love from these people that I didn’t even know."
— Belinda Price, Muskogee
"Riding around neighborhoods and looking at peoples houses decorated with Christmas lights."
— Katie Guist, Fort Gibson
