“Annabelle’s Wish! We use to watch it every year for Christmas with my mom and grandma! It was always a special day!”

— Jenna Walls, Muskogee

“Nightmare before Christmas.”

— Donald Hobson, Muskogee

"A Christmas Story — As long as I can remember my family and I watched the 24-hour showing on TNT.”

— Andrea Weddington, Muskogee

"Christmas Vacation — The reason I like it is sometimes despite our best efforts, things rarely go as planned.”

— Daniel Blankenship, Muskogee

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey.”

— Melody Potter, Muskogee

