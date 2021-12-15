“Annabelle’s Wish! We use to watch it every year for Christmas with my mom and grandma! It was always a special day!”
— Jenna Walls, Muskogee
“Nightmare before Christmas.”
— Donald Hobson, Muskogee
"A Christmas Story — As long as I can remember my family and I watched the 24-hour showing on TNT.”
— Andrea Weddington, Muskogee
"Christmas Vacation — The reason I like it is sometimes despite our best efforts, things rarely go as planned.”
— Daniel Blankenship, Muskogee
"How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey.”
— Melody Potter, Muskogee
