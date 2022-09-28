“Driving the back roads and watching the leaves fall off the trees!”

— Madison Thomas, Muskogee

“Fairs, football and pumpkin patches!”

— Lily Kinsinger, Muskogee

“I like going to place like Honor Heights when family visits, until the weather gets really cold.”

— Ricky Major, Muskogee

“I get my mother out to look at the colors. I remember when my dad was alive. Fall was his favorite time.”

— Cheryl Easton, Catoosa

“I really just like going to the parks with my family, especially to Honor Heights because they have that really nice little trail.”

— Camryn Sherwood, Muskogee

