“Driving the back roads and watching the leaves fall off the trees!”
— Madison Thomas, Muskogee
“Fairs, football and pumpkin patches!”
— Lily Kinsinger, Muskogee
“I like going to place like Honor Heights when family visits, until the weather gets really cold.”
— Ricky Major, Muskogee
“I get my mother out to look at the colors. I remember when my dad was alive. Fall was his favorite time.”
— Cheryl Easton, Catoosa
“I really just like going to the parks with my family, especially to Honor Heights because they have that really nice little trail.”
— Camryn Sherwood, Muskogee
