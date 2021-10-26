"Just driving around with my friends and doing dumb stuff."
— Kyle Hinkle, Fort Gibson
"I went to the castle when I was four, got scared and started crying. Dumbledore came up to me and gave me a rock."
— Kristian Reves, Wagoner
"My sister was a fairy, and I was a skeleton, and said she would put a curse on someone. As the guy walked around the corner I actually scared him, he threw all the stuff in his hands everywhere. We took the candy and ran."
— Charles Mason, Muskogee
"My mom took me to a place and the band would play music associated with your costume. I was dressed as Spiderman and they played the theme. One guy gave me a stick and I got to lead the band."
—Christopher Hiebert, Webbers Falls
"I had a Halloween/going away party last Saturday. I dressed up as an anime character. My best friend let me throw it at her house and she dressed up. I got really nervous because I told every one the party started at seven. Everybody showed up at eight."
— Sommer Weidower, Muskogee
