"I like to have sleepovers with my friends."

— Keyra Tart, Okay

"Just going to the park with the kids and watching them have fun."

— Emily Henderson, Muskogee

"Skydiving and bridge jumping. Zip lining, but if you have to walk all the way up the hill like you do? God help us."

— Kaiesha Jones, Wagoner

"I like to go to the park and play in the water."

— Clay Brashears, Muskogee

"I like to be in the water in the river with the kids."

— Miranda Starks, Muskogee

