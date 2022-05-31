"I like to have sleepovers with my friends."
— Keyra Tart, Okay
"Just going to the park with the kids and watching them have fun."
— Emily Henderson, Muskogee
"Skydiving and bridge jumping. Zip lining, but if you have to walk all the way up the hill like you do? God help us."
— Kaiesha Jones, Wagoner
"I like to go to the park and play in the water."
— Clay Brashears, Muskogee
"I like to be in the water in the river with the kids."
— Miranda Starks, Muskogee
