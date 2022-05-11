"My husband and I went on a cruise to Greece and went all around the islands."
— Janice Woods, Muskogee
"We went to Green Day in Hershey, Pennsylvania."
— Eren Biau, Muskogee
"About three years ago, I went to China for three weeks. My wife didn't get to go."
— Randy Woods, Muskogee
"We went to Branson. Went to Silver Dollar City, saw some shows and went to the water park at the resort we were staying at."
— Azalee Maher, Muskogee
"I went to Los Angeles for the experience. It's beautiful, it wasn't too hot compared to here."
— Mikayla Maxwell, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.