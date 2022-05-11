"My husband and I went on a cruise to Greece and went all around the islands."

— Janice Woods, Muskogee

"We went to Green Day in Hershey, Pennsylvania."

— Eren Biau, Muskogee

"About three years ago, I went to China for three weeks. My wife didn't get to go."

— Randy Woods, Muskogee

"We went to Branson. Went to Silver Dollar City, saw some shows and went to the water park at the resort we were staying at."

— Azalee Maher, Muskogee

"I went to Los Angeles for the experience. It's beautiful, it wasn't too hot compared to here."

— Mikayla Maxwell, Muskogee

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video