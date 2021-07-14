"Mayor Coleman has done a lot in a year's time. He has involved himself in the community helping to feed the hungry, he has made our streets bearable to drive on and still working on them, he's out in public — he doesn't isolate himself to just his office. Friendly, he is a very good mayor, I think."
— Barbara Parks, Muskogee
"Love Mayor Coleman! He's doing a great job and can't wait to see what the future holds for Muskogee under his leadership!"
— Cooper Holman, Muskogee
"I will say that in the last five years, the most work that has been done to fix the terrible streets in Muskogee has happened under Mayor Coleman. Just in the last year so many streets have been fixed! I know there's many more, but I think keeping Mayor Coleman in office will help to keep the problem shrinking."
— Dianna Story, Muskogee
"Mayor Coleman is a great Mayor that listens to the citizens and takes action."
— Galen Sawyer, Muskogee
