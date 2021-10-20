"The streets, roads, bi-ways, freeways, and avenues. Whatever you want to call them. Muskogee needs a working street department, not street jobs, not patching."

— Dana Sundquist, Muskogee

"Muskogee roads and downtown!!"

— Byron Sides, Muskogee

"The roads and all the vacant buildings downtown their could be so many things go into those buildings if they were repaired and brought up to code."

— Ashley Bushman, Muskogee

"I don't know if it would qualify as infrastructure, but is way too many old buildings that need to be demolished."

— Steve Newton, Muskogee

