"I think the United States will end up in a war. Putin…he don't care."

— Claus Babel, Muskogee

"I think they should stay out of it. Just so Russia doesn't bomb us."

— Crystal Brittain, Muskogee

"My personal opinion is we should help out our allies, but at the same time keep a distance."

— Robert Langley, Muskogee

"I'm still trying to figure that out for myself. That's a difficult question."

— Ashton Wooden, Arkansas (formerly of Muskogee)

"I think we should stay out of it."

— Ashley Langley

