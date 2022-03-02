"I think the United States will end up in a war. Putin…he don't care."
— Claus Babel, Muskogee
"I think they should stay out of it. Just so Russia doesn't bomb us."
— Crystal Brittain, Muskogee
"My personal opinion is we should help out our allies, but at the same time keep a distance."
— Robert Langley, Muskogee
"I'm still trying to figure that out for myself. That's a difficult question."
— Ashton Wooden, Arkansas (formerly of Muskogee)
"I think we should stay out of it."
— Ashley Langley
