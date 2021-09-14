"Something like Cinergy in Tulsa…bowling, axe throwing, arcade, pool hall, movie theater, food, bar, etc. Muskogee needs skee ball."
— Niki Milsap, Muskogee.
"Turn it into an Alzheimer’s care home. It’s been done in Europe and is a great idea."
— Pam Sharp, Muskogee
"It’s hard to revitalize something that has driven so many businesses away. I think it would have to be so different from what it’s been before, that it wouldn’t make fiscal sense."
— Adam Friekin, Muskogee
"We need more family/kid friendly places here. There's really nothing to do here with the family, we have to go to Tulsa and I hate Tulsa."
— Deborah Breeden, Muskogee
"The city should buy Arrowhead and run it as a not-for-profit enterprise. The investment would be recouped from increased sales tax revenues. Merchants wouldn't have to pay exorbitant leases to pay for mall owner/management profits. Muskogee would have more places to shop. Everybody wins."
— Byron Carter, Fort Gibson
"First I think it needs to be owned by someone who actually believes in Muskogee. Someone who wants to see it grow and prosper!! Then you will see what Muskogee needs."
— Monica Reece, Muskogee
