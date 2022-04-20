"I loved 'Gummi Bears' when I was little. It was magical, it had knights and dragons, and of course it was absolutely hilarious. The bears reminded me of my family. We were so different, but still worked."
— Jessica Hernadi, Muskogee
"It was called 'Bleach.' I liked it because it was well animated."
— Edward Catron, Muskogee
"'Rocket Power.' I don't know, it just entertained me."
— Debra Tate, Muskogee
"Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner. You can't make those cartoons anymore."
— Steve Armstrong, Muskogee
"I don't remember watching it on TV, but the Tasmanian Devil, part of the Looney Tunes."
Leah Payne, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.