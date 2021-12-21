“My favorite Christmas gift was eight years ago when my son was born at 4 a.m. Christmas morning.”

— Karen Mosher, Checotah

“Paint by number kits. My parents knew I loved them.”

— Cathy Teague, Checotah

“The best Christmas present would be for the city of Muskogee to fix the streets…that would be awesome.”

— Jeff Eubanks, Muskogee

“The Castle Grey Skull with He-Man and Skeletor, about 35 years ago.”

— Chris Wilson, Muskogee

“My favorite gift is having the kids all together.”

— Valeria Smith, Muskogee

