"I was a 911 dispatcher at Muskogee Police Department and watched it all unfold on TV."
— Harolyn Scott, Wagoner
"I was in seventh grade Social Studies class. It was my second period class."
— Adam McAdoo, Wagoner
"I was in Comp II at TCC and a girl that I was in drama class in high school when the OKC Bombing happened was in this class now in college. She was late to class and came in talking about it. We didn't realize at the moment how serious it was."
— Jessica Nichols-Abel, Checotah
"Cutting grass on the right of way in Hughes County on US 75, south of Calvin, when a lady came running out of her house yelling at me to stop. She said we are being attacked and the World Trade Centers were hit by airplanes."
— Douglas Meely, Muskogee
"I was in the ninth grade at Hilldale High School. Whenever I walked into second hour physical science, Mr. Swanson was sitting at his desk listening to a radio of what sounded like a news station. At first I thought it was just a plane that had accidentally crashed into a building — I think I was in third hour English whenever the second plane hit and then I knew it was planned."
— Ashley Eller, Muskogee
"I was 21 years old working out of state in north Little Rock. We were working and the boss pulled up and got out of his truck yelling 'We've been attacked! We've been attacked!'"
— Rowdy Honeycutt, Okay
