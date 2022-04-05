"I would tear down the mall and some of the abandoned houses."
— Kamoria Brown, Muskogee
"If you had the money you could fix up some of the old houses. Wouldn't that be great?"
— Mickey Madewell, Muskogee
"I'd build a place for the kids in the summer, because Oklahoma summers are so brutal."
— Lucas Musgrave, Muskogee
"We have the teen center, but that's for sports. I would put an arcade in the mall for teenagers."
— Ashlyn Payne, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.