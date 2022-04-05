"I would tear down the mall and some of the abandoned houses."

— Kamoria Brown, Muskogee

"If you had the money you could fix up some of the old houses. Wouldn't that be great?"

— Mickey Madewell, Muskogee

"I'd build a place for the kids in the summer, because Oklahoma summers are so brutal."

— Lucas Musgrave, Muskogee

"We have the teen center, but that's for sports. I would put an arcade in the mall for teenagers."

— Ashlyn Payne, Muskogee

