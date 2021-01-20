“Worked in Muskogee for over 25 years. I think more apartments downtown and more businesses on the south side of town.”

— Kate Adams, Checotah

“More jobs for working people. Clean up our city. Change ordinances if we have to pass a tax to have money to clean up old derelict structures. And adopt a policy that code enforcement has to do there job.”

— Danny Tracy, Muskogee

“There are too many houses and businesses that are past repair/remodel. They make neighborhoods look much worse than they are.”

— Alicia Atherton, Muskogee

